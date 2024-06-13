Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
