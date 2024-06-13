Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.76.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,191,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,060,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 32.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2,009.5% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 525,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 500,315 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 17.5% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 11.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

