Ken Xie Sells 24,235 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 16th, Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.33. 2,153,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,811,694. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

