Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,687 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 277,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 72,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kenvue by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. HSBC boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.09.

KVUE stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.89. 2,769,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,811,414. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion and a PE ratio of 23.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

