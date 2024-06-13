Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Stake Boosted by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Keros Therapeutics accounts for 2.0% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 1.20% of Keros Therapeutics worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29,168 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 407,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,357,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,271,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.50. 384,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.24. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.