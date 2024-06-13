Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF) Short Interest Update

Kier Group plc (OTCMKTS:KIERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kier Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KIERF remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43. Kier Group has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.76.
Kier Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.