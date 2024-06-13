Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after acquiring an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,884,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,051,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,650,000 after acquiring an additional 155,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $437,420,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,434,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,068,000 after acquiring an additional 148,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $139.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,493,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,359. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $139.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.06.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.31.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

