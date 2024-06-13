Kingswood (LON:KWG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.60

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (LON:KWG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12), with a volume of 90476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.12).

Kingswood Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of £20.07 million, a P/E ratio of -115.63 and a beta of -0.22.

Kingswood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Planning, and US Operations. The company provides wealth planning, advice process, pensions and retirement planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, tax planning, succession planning, protection advisory, cash management, and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kingswood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingswood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.