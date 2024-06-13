KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.

Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 430,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 123,000 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises 16.0% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $35,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $9,636,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.32. 466,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,956. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $113.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.