Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Tops $50.72 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $50.72 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00044525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,039,135 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.