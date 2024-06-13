Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Gap Up to $63.41

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $63.41, but opened at $66.09. Korn Ferry shares last traded at $67.04, with a volume of 73,814 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Korn Ferry Stock Up 7.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $36,347,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth about $2,131,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $53,304,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

