Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152,624 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up about 1.4% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 4.46% of Kornit Digital worth $42,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.33 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.85 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 27.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

