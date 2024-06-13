Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 95.8% in May

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kubota Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KUBTY traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 26,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. Kubota has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.11. Kubota had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kubota will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

