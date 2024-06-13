Kujira Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $135.73 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $135.73 million and $1.53 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 1.19805141 USD and is up 4.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $857,432.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

