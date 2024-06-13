KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Palogic Value Management L.P.

Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 1.37% of KVH Industries worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 235.0% during the third quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 15.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 98,032 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVHI traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $4.88. 60,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

