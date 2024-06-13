L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.19.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

About L.S. Starrett

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in L.S. Starrett during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett during the first quarter worth about $184,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in L.S. Starrett by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

