L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SCX opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. L.S. Starrett has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.19.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter.
About L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
