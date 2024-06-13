Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.00

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
Landstar Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
