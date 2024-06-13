Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a drop of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Legal & General Group Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 155,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,829. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.82. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.8805 dividend. This is a positive change from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

