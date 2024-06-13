Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.
Leggett & Platt Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LEG opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $31.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.
Insider Activity at Leggett & Platt
In related news, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,623 shares in the company, valued at $465,793.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikanth Padmanabhan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,793.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,635 shares of company stock valued at $773,447. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
