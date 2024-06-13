Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $145.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Leidos from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Leidos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Leidos

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $82.58 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day moving average of $124.47.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth about $18,976,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,143,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after purchasing an additional 82,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 134.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

(Get Free Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.