Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2024

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $10,364,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after acquiring an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Lexeo Therapeutics stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

