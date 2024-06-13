Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Position Trimmed by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 739,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,513 shares during the quarter. Liberty Energy makes up about 0.7% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $22.36. 1,096,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 805,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,634.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,300. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

