Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 2.7% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.24% of Linde worth $481,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 468,415 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Linde by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,592,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $973,865,000 after buying an additional 391,153 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $431.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $207.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.27.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

