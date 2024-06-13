Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF-A – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Monday, FinViz reports.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LGF-A
Lions Gate Entertainment Price Performance
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lions Gate Entertainment
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.