LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective for the company.
LiqTech International Stock Down 1.3 %
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.24 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 48.20%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of LiqTech International as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.
Further Reading
