Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Trading Down 4.9%

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. 647,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,510,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 62.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 38,374 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 161.5% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 259,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 160,290 shares in the last quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth $80,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,560,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter worth $5,944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.