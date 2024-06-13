Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.91 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 964856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 71.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.