Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Down 11.1%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 549,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 848,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.81.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

