Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Trading Down 3.6%

Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 30,607 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 26,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Loncor Gold Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$62.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

