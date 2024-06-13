Lou Paglia Sells 861 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER) Stock

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) insider Lou Paglia sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $13,371.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,680.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sterling Check Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STER traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.34. 155,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.70 and a beta of 0.49. Sterling Check Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $16.68.
Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.95 million. Analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Check
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sterling Check by 71.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sterling Check by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.
