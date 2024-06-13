Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 47,787 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.14% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 491,641 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $80,465,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,662,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $44,026,000 after purchasing an additional 291,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,186,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 390,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,188. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

