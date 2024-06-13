Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.33.

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.73. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock has a market cap of $128.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

