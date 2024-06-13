LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Bought by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,993,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 484,535 shares during the period. LSB Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.68% of LSB Industries worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,477,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 238,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LSB Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,525,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,965 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 923,922 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,005,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 998,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 78,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSB Industries stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 217,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,810. The stock has a market cap of $602.37 million, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Burns sold 33,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $307,497.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXU. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LSB Industries from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on LSB Industries from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

