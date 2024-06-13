Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Down 0.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 3,069,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 31,109,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $172.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.54 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 53.53% and a negative net margin of 441.29%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

