Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.54.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$14.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.18 and a 12 month high of C$17.97.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 189.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$155,831.76. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Insiders have sold a total of 26,534 shares of company stock worth $439,992 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

