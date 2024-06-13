Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,596,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 897,843 shares.The stock last traded at $2.56 and had previously closed at $2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Lyell Immunopharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $652.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of -0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 335,794.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 16.8% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 871,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 125,110 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 136,611 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,731,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after buying an additional 92,594 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

Further Reading

