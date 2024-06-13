LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.08.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $86.64 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

