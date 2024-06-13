MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 119.5% in May

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 101,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,471. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund alerts:

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $542,516.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,603,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,416,035.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 152,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,754.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 204,212 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,309,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 607,781 shares during the period.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

(Get Free Report)

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.