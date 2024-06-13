MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Short Interest Up 119.5% in May

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGIGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 119.5% from the May 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of MEGI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 101,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,471. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 45,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $542,516.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,603,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,416,035.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 152,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,754.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,264,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 204,212 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,309,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 607,781 shares during the period.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

