Malcolm Wilson Buys 10,000 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,035,659.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $49.45. 737,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,018. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $67.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,228,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,636,000 after buying an additional 82,485 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,853,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,647,000 after purchasing an additional 698,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth $84,672,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.85.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

