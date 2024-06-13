MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91. 937,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,684,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

MannKind Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $66.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MannKind by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 172,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 60.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MannKind by 9.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

