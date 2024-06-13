Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX stock opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.97. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

