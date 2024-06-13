Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 2,620,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,970,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

Marqeta Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Marqeta by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Marqeta by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 854,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marqeta by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Stories

