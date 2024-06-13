MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $116.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.23.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $88.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get MasTec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MasTec

MasTec Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. MasTec has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -785.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $304,009.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,742.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,036,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,454,000 after acquiring an additional 144,180 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,975,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,670,000 after buying an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.