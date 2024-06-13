Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Insider Sells $1,551,317.76 in Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36.

MA stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,781,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,408. The company has a market capitalization of $413.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $455.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 811,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

