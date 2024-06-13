Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Holdings Raised by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,121 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Matador Resources comprises approximately 3.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,083,000 after acquiring an additional 87,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,064,000 after acquiring an additional 202,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 129,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 3.30. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $47.76 and a 52 week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

