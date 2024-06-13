Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stake Lifted by Forest Avenue Capital Management LP

Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Matson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Forest Avenue Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Matson worth $7,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MATX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Activity at Matson

In other Matson news, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Leonard P. Isotoff sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $314,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,830.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,485 shares of company stock worth $619,987. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson Stock Performance

NYSE MATX traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $129.46.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MATX shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Matson

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.