MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Buys $345,170.70 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) CEO Maher Masoud bought 70,443 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $345,170.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Maher Masoud also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Maher Masoud purchased 29,557 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $143,942.59.

MaxCyte Trading Up 6.8 %

MaxCyte stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $522 million, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.45. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Institutional Trading of MaxCyte

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 83.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts forecast that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 94.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 251,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 122,326 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $637,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MXCT shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MaxCyte from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

