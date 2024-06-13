MCAN Mortgage Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (TSE:MKP)

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MKP opened at C$16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$620.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.83. MCAN Mortgage has a 1 year low of C$14.87 and a 1 year high of C$16.97.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 62.03%. Research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

