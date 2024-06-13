McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609,736 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 57.2% of Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,664,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 52.7% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $2,887,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 154.9% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 311,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $82,064,000 after acquiring an additional 28,531 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 290,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $76,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.17. 848,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.71. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald’s

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.