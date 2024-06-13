McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $584.41 and last traded at $588.83. Approximately 81,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 707,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.28.

Specifically, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,287 shares of company stock worth $16,333,411. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 77.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in McKesson by 123.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in McKesson by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

