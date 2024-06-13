McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Down 0.4% on Insider Selling

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $584.41 and last traded at $588.83. Approximately 81,054 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 707,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $591.28.
Specifically, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,287 shares of company stock worth $16,333,411. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays upped their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.
McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 77.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in McKesson by 123.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in McKesson by 27.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,271,000 after buying an additional 42,090 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 7.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
